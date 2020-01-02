Dodgers, Red Sox Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox are two of the biggest powerhouses in MLB right now. But after making the World Series in 2018, both found themselves on the outside looking in this past year.

In an effort to fix that, the Dodgers and Red Sox are planning on a trade that could shake the foundations of the league.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Dodgers are attempting to negotiate a trade with the Red Sox for four-time All-Star Mookie Betts and former Cy Young winner David Price.

Such a deal would result in Boston receiving a prospect and significant salary relief.

However, Morosi noted in his report that newly-hired Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is “unlikely” to let go of Betts or Price.

Via MLB.com:

“Still, new Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is unlikely to part with a former MVP (Betts) and a former Cy Young Award winner (Price) in his first major move if salary relief is the only benefit. Boston likely would ask that one young starting pitcher, Dustin May or Tony Gonsolin, be part of the trade.”

Betts is coming off his fourth straight All-Star season, during which he led baseball in runs. In the past four years, Betts has scored 487 runs, leading MLB twice, and earning MVP honors in 2018.

Price went 7-5 in 22 starts this past year, and his 4.28 ERA was his highest of the decade. But that was only one year after a 16-7 season. Betts and Price both have the potential to make an already-dominant Dodgers team even more stout.

The Dodgers went 106-56 last year, but were eliminated in the NLDS by the Washington Nationals.

Boston went 84-78, missing the playoffs in the process.

A move like this would certainly shift the balance of power in baseball even further in the Dodgers’ favor.

But will it come to fruition?