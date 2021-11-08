Dodgers Reportedly Signed Veteran Starting Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their pitching staff on Monday afternoon.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers have signed free-agent left-hander Andrew Heaney.

Heaney spent the first half of the 2021 season with the Angels before he was traded to the New York Yankees. He struggled with both ball-clubs, but a fresh start with the Dodgers could be the spark he needs to get things turned around.

The Dodgers have signed Heaney to a one-year contract worth up to $8.5 million.

Andrew Heaney has struggled on the mound these past few years. His ERA has been 4.46 or higher in each of the past three seasons.

The Yankees sent a pair of pitching prospects to the Angeles to acquire Heaney before last season’s trade deadline. He spent a short time as a starter before transitioning to the bullpen. He wasn’t much better there. The Yankees eventually released him off the 40-man roster by season’s end.

The Dodgers have had some success helping struggling veterans get things turned around in Los Angeles. Perhaps Heaney can be their next successful project. We’ll find out next season.