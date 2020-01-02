New York Yankees Pitcher Reportedly Suspended 81 Total Games

After a September incident in which he allegedly slapped his girlfriend following a charity event hosted by CC Sabathia, New York Yankees reliever Domingo Germán will finish out a half-season suspension in 2020.

Germán began serving his suspension on Sept. 19, following the incident. He missed the rest of the Yankees’ season, and the postseason.

Those games will count against the 81-game suspension that he will finish this season. He’ll miss 63 games to start the year.

He is now the 12th player that the MLB has suspended under its domestic violence policy. Per Yahoo Sports‘ Hannah Keyser, it is the fourth-longest suspension handed down under the policy, and the longest in a case where no police report was filed:

There were no criminal charges brought against Germán, and the 81-game suspension is the longest MLB has levied under this policy in the absence of formal charges in the legal system, eclipsing Addison Russell’s 40-game suspension in 2018. (Several players have had charges dropped.) […] The 81-game suspension is the fourth-longest handed down under the policy. Then-Padres pitcher José Torres served 100 games in 2018, Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera served 85 games to finish the season last year, and the Braves’ Héctor Olivera served 82 games in 2016.

Domingo Germán, 27, is entering is fourth season in Major League Baseball. All have come with the New York Yankees.

Per the report, he may have to return part of the $577,500 he will collect as salary during the suspension as well.

[Yahoo Sports]