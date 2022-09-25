Don Mattingly Out In Miami: MLB World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Don Mattingly #8 of the Miami Marlins makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images) Brett Davis/Getty Images

Don Mattingly won't manage the Miami Marlins in 2023.

As first reported by the Miami Herald, Mattingly and the Marlins have agreed to mutually part ways at the end of the season.

Miami has a .428 winning percentage since the former Los Angeles Dodgers skipper joined the team in 2016. While the 31-29 Marlins made the expanded postseason during the shortened 2020 campaign, that marks the only time Mattingly led them to a winning record or playoff berth.

It thus seemed time for a change, but fans aren't necessarily blaming Donnie Baseball for the organization's woes.

Mattingly also appeared to make a lasting impact on those who covered the team.

"Don Mattingly gave among the most honest and substantive answers of any coach or manager in 36 years of covering sports here," the Herald's Barry Jackson wrote. "Nobody was better in that regard. And a class act, too. No arrogance or condescension ever. We will miss him."

The Marlins have an exciting young pitching staff led by NL Cy Young Award candidate Sandy Alcantara and a possible cornerstone in shortstop Jazz Chisholm. However, they're already eliminated from playoff contention at 63-89.

They haven't reached the playoffs in a full season since winning the World Series in 2003.

Those losing ways may not subside unless ownership starts spending more, but the Marlins will hope for a fresh voice to lead the team next year.