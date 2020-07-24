Dr. Fauci Has Incredible Response To Wild First Pitch

On Thursday night, Major League Baseball made its return to national television with a matchup between heavyweights.

The reigning champion Washington Nationals squared off against the New York Yankees. There was plenty of hype surrounding the contest, especially with Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole on the pitcher’s mound.

However, before those two All-Stars took the field, a familiar face threw out the first pitch. Dr. Anthony Fauci was the honored guest of the Nationals on Thursday night.

He took the mound for the first pitch, but it didn’t exactly go as he planned. Dr. Fauci’s pitch went wayward and landed well outside of the strike zone.

Of course, his misfortune played well in the internet. Instead of feeling humiliated, Dr. Fauci decided to laugh at the situation.

In a conversation with the Washington Post, Dr. Fauci joked that as a former shortstop, he thought he was supposed to throw to first base.

“It went in the wrong direction,” he said. “I joked around after and said I used to be a shortstop when I played ball as a young boy and I thought I was supposed to throw to first base.”

At least he was a good sport about the errant throw to home plate.

Dr. Fauci’s errant throw wasn’t the only thing that went wrong on Thursday night.

A lengthy rain delay led to a shortened win for the Yankees, who walked out with a 4-1 win after just six innings.