Dr. Fauci Was Asked How Professional Sports Could Return This Summer

As America’s foremost expert on infectious disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been inundated with questions during the coronavirus pandemic. Naturally, it was only a matter of time until someone asked him about the potential return of sports.

The sports world has been on hiatus for over a month now, with no clear return date in sight. In an interview with Snapchat’s Peter Hamby, Fauci was asked about how feasible it is for sports to return this year.

Fauci said it is possible–but only under specific conditions. Fans won’t be able to attend, and the doctor is an advocate for a single-site model of keeping players quarantined and having them play in one place.

“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci said. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. … Have them tested every single week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci outlines the only way he believes professional sports can return this summer. More: https://t.co/umN5gJ8msX pic.twitter.com/7gxu4XpFyG — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 15, 2020

Of course, in order for Fauci’s proposal to work, players and leagues would have to agree to play under these conditions. We’ve seen hypothetical scenarios like the MLB’s “Arizona Plan” thrown out, but executing these suggestions is another matter.

It would be a major commitment for players, coaches and team representatives to be asked to sequester themselves for an extended period of time in order to start playing again.

However, money talks, and it might be the only way for leagues to actually get going again and prevent lost seasons and lost revenue.