Report: Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia Suffers A ‘Significant’ Setback

Dustin Pedroia is one of the most popular Boston Red Sox over the last few years, but injuries have really derailed his career. He has played in just nine games over the last two years.

Last year, Pedroia underwent “knee joint preservation surgery.” He made 34 total play appearances through six games in 2019.

The four-time All-Star has expressed doubt about the future of his baseball career. Back in May, during his rehab from knee surgery, he openly questioned whether he’d ever play again.

From NBC Sports:

Pedroia said, “I’m at a point right now where I need some time. That’s what my status is.” He added, “Some days, I feel fine, and an hour later, walking is tough. If I’m on an hour-to-hour basis of being able to do anything athletically, that’s tough. I think the time will give me the right answer of if I can do this.”

Now, according to Red Sox writer Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, he has suffered another “significant setback” with his left knee.

That leaves his status in question as the Red Sox near spring training. Per Abraham, Pedroia is “discussing his options’ with his inner circle and the team.

If this is it for Dustin Pedroia in the MLB, he finishes with a pretty storied career.

In 14 seasons with the Red Sox, he won two World Series, the 2008 American League MVP award and Silver Slugger Award, the 2007 AL Rookie of the Year award, four Gold Gloves, and four All-Star Game appearances.

Pedroia has a .299 career batting average and .805 career OPS. He has 140 home runs, 725 RBIs, 922 runs scored, and 1,805 career hits in the majors.

