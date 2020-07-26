Dusty Baker Announces Update On Astros SP Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros’ starting rotation took a major hit today when it was revealed that Justin Verlander was potentially being shut down.

But manager Dusty Baker had an update on Verlander that may give Astros fans some sense of relief. Speaking to the media today, Baker said that Verlander is dealing with a forearm strain and is being shut down just for a couple of weeks.

After those weeks are up, Baker says that Verlander will be re-evaluated. That statement from Baker refutes the reports that Verlander is out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Baker said that Justin Verlander had an MRI on his arm yesterday. Verlander told the team on Friday that his arm was feeling “tender.”

Justin Verlander is an eight-time All-Star and is coming off back-to-back All-Star appearances. He won the Cy Young award in 2019 after recording an MLB-best 21 wins and 223 innings pitched.

But Verlander’s 2020 campaign got off to a bad start. He underwent surgery on his right groin in mid-March that needed over a month to recover.

However long Verlander is gone though, the Astros will almost certainly miss him. Verlander has averaged a 2.45 ERA during his time in Houston and a .834 WHIP.

We’ll find out in the weeks or months to come whether Dusty Baker was right about the seriousness of Verlander’s injury.