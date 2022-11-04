Dusty Baker Has Honest Comment About Bryce Harper

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 28: Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros looks on before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 28, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Houston Astros haven't received much production from their designated hitter in the World Series, and manager Dusty Baker addressed that problem this Friday.

While discussing the Astros' current situation, Baker gave some credit to Phillies star Bryce Harper.

"It'd be a whole lot easier if I had a Bryce Harper-type DH," Baker told reporters, via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

Harper is batting .250 in the World Series with one home run and two RBI. The All-Star slugger has also been walked four times and hit by a pitch once.

The Astros, meanwhile, have been utilizing Yordan Alvarez, David Hensley and Trey Mancini at designated hitter.

Alvarez certainly gives the Astros the most pop at designated hitter, but he's batting just .105 in the World Series.

Despite their struggles at designated hitter, the Astros are one win away from being world champions.

The Astros and Phillies will square off on Saturday night. First pitch for Game 6 is at 8:03 p.m. ET.