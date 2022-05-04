Dusty Baker Made Major League Baseball History Last Night

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Manager Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros looks on prior to Game Six of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

At 72 years of age, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is still going strong. Now in his 25th season as an MLB manager, Baker has made baseball history.

With his Astros' 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, Baker recorded his 2,000th win as an MLB manager. In doing so, Baker became the first African-American to reach the 2,000 win threshold. He is only the 12th manager to get that many wins.

Baker was one happy man after the Astros' big win. During his postgame interview he called himself one of the luckiest men on earth.

"I'm probably one of the luckiest men to ever walk on this earth,'' Baker said, via ESPN.

Over the course of his incredible career, Dusty Baker has achieved other major milestones as well. He is only the ninth manager to win the AL and NL pennants, doing so with the Astros and San Francisco Giants respectively.

But another achievement he owns all to himself is being the first manager to take five different MLB teams to division titles. He did so with the Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, and the Astros.

Sadly, the one achievement that has eluded Baker is winning a World Series. He is the only manager who ranks in the top 13 for wins who doesn't have a title.

Perhaps that will change in 2022. With the way his Astros are playing, it's certainly possible.