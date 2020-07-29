Dusty Baker Reveals What Joe Kelly Said To Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers had the first socially-distanced benches-clearing incident on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles pitcher Joe Kelly appeared to throw at a couple of Houston hitters in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kelly first appeared to throw at Alex Bregman on a 3-0 count. He later fired a breaking ball near Carlos Correa’s head.

Kelly, appearing to be seeking vengeance for the Astros’ cheating scandal, ended up striking Correa out. Following the inning-ending K, the two benches cleared.

Houston manager Dusty Baker later revealed what Kelly allegedly said to Correa following the strikeout.

“What really enraged everybody was what he told Carlos [Correa] when he struck him out, “Nice swing b—h!” Baker told reporters.

Houston beat Los Angeles in the 2017 World Series. It has since been reported that the Astros were stealing signs that season.

While Kelly wasn’t on the Dodgers in ’17, he was on the Red Sox, who played Houston in the postseason that year.

Kelly denied intentionally throwing at Astros players following the 5-2 win.

“My accuracy isn’t the best,” he told reporters.

Baker wasn’t buying it, though.

“Balls get away sometimes — but not that many in the big leagues,” Baker said. “When you throw a 3-0 fastball over a guy’s head, now you’re flirting with ending his career.”

Houston and Los Angeles are set to play again at 7:10 p.m. E.T. this evening.