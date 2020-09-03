Dwight Gooden Reacts To Death Of Legendary Met Tom Seaver

Legendary New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver has passed away at 75.

The dominant MLB pitcher, who won three Cy Young awards, died from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.

“Tom Seaver’s life exemplified greatness in the game, as well as integrity, character, and sportsmanship – the ideals of a Hall of Fame career,” Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement. “As a longtime member of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors, Tom brought dignity and wisdom to this institution that will be deeply missed. His love for baseball history, and for the Hall of Fame, was reinforced in 2014, when he pledged the donation of his personal baseball collection to the Museum. His wonderful legacy will be preserved forever in Cooperstown.”

Tributes for Seaver have been pouring in on social media. Another legendary New York Mets pitcher, Dwight Gooden, posted a heartwarming tribute.

“Everyone knows he was a great pitcher. But he was an even greater person. RIP to my friend Tom!” he tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Tom’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May the legendary New York Mets pitcher rest in peace.