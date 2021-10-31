The Atlanta Braves took a risk when they sent Dylan Lee to the mound in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. It almost immediately backfired on them.

Braves manager Brian Snitker pulled Lee – the 27-year-old rookie who made his first-ever MLB start tonight – after less than an inning’s work.

Lee gave up a leadoff, infield single to Jose Altuve before walking Michael Brantley. After striking out Alex Bregman, Lee walked Yordan Alvarez to load the bases just four batters into the game.

That was enough for Snitker to make a move and pull Lee from the game.

“Dylan Lee is done. He leaves the bases loaded and got one out,” wrote ESPN’s Jeff Passan via Twitter. “Atlanta turns to Kyle Wright to get out of a first-inning jam with Carlos Correa, Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel due up.” Dylan Lee is done. He leaves the bases loaded and got one out. Atlanta turns to Kyle Wright to get out of a first-inning jam with Carlos Correa, Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel due up. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 31, 2021

The odds were stacked against Dylan Lee heading into tonight’s game.

He had pitched just twice for the Atlanta Braves this season. Snitker opted to give Lee his first-ever MLB start in Game 4 of the World Series, though. It was a questionable decision to begin with.

The good news is Kyle Wright came in for Lee and worked miracles. He allowed just one run to score and wound up getting out of the jam. That’s a win for Atlanta no matter how you spin it.

The Astros lead the Braves 1-0 in the though one-half inning. Catch the rest of the action on FOX.

