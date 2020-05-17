Embarrassing Baseball Gender Reveal Fail Video Is Going Viral

An unfortunate gender reveal fail video is going viral on social media, with baseball fans making plenty of jokes.

Gender reveal videos have become a major part of the social media world in recent years. Couples are going to extreme lengths to reveal the genders of their babies.

Every once in a while, we get an embarrassing sports-themed gender reveal video. And we got one on Saturday.

Video of a couple’s embarrassing baseball-themed gender reveal video is going viral on social media. It’s not the most-flattering look for the father-to-be.

The video shows the mother soft tossing the gender reveal ball to the father, who swings and misses not once, not twice, but three times! Yes, he literally struck out on his own gender reveal.

This guy struck out at his own gender reveal. pic.twitter.com/QkCUK2DWI7 — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) May 17, 2020

MLB fans – and, more specifically, Red Sox fans – are making Giancarlo Stanton jokes in relation to the video. Stanton, one of the best power hitters in the game, has been prone to striking out with some consistency. The outfielder had 212 strikeouts in his first season with the Yankees in 2018.

“The Yankees are paying Giancarlo Stanton $325 million, and he can’t even figure out the gender of his own child?” one fan joked.

Jokes aside, maybe just go with the classic gender reveal cake next time, guys.