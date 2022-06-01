Look: Embarrassing Crowd At MLB Game On Wednesday

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 29: A general view during the Oakland Athletics game against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on March 29, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics didn't have much of a home-field advantage for this Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros.

Prior to the start of the game, a photo of the crowd in Oakland was taken. That image then made its way over to social media.

The Athletics announced that 5,189 fans attended this Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Judging by the photo of the Oakland Coliseum that's floating around Twitter this afternoon, it doesn't even look like 5,000 fans are in attendance.

This picture was reportedly taken roughly 30 minutes before the first pitch was thrown.

Two weeks ago, a report from CBS stated that Oakland is averaging just over 8,000 fans per game. That's a clear sign that interest in the Athletics is at an all-time low.

To be fair, the Athletics haven't given their fans much to cheer about. They're currently sitting in last place in the AL West.