Epic Tweet From Wife Of Red Sox Pitcher Is Going Viral

Sometimes you just have to find the humor in difficult situations, which is exactly what happened last night during the Braves-Red Sox game.

Boston reliever Robert Stock struggled in limited action on Tuesday night, as he gave up two runs in less than an inning’s worth of work. Stocker quickly became a topic of conversation on social media, but it wasn’t because of his performance on the mound.

One viewer took a jab at Stocker’s appearance, tweeting “I implore you all to put on the Red Sox game, they have this dude Robert Stock pitching, and he looks like he’s twice-divorced and completely given up on life. I can’t stop watching him. It’s transfixing.”

Sara Stocker, Robert’s wife, had a hilarious response to that post. She wrote back “0 times divorced, but if he keeps walking the lead-off batter, I’ll consider filing.”

0 times divorced, but if he keeps walking the lead-off batter, I’ll consider filing 🤔 https://t.co/iAgvPcrazV — Sara Stock (@sara__stock) September 2, 2020

Honestly this might be the tweet of the year.

The fan that originally sparked this conversation responded to Sarah’s post, saying “This is a great response. Everyone on here says Robert’s a great guy and I’m buying. You’re an awesome sport and I bet he is too, he gained a fan today. I’ll be rooting for him.”

Sara wasn’t done entertaining fans on Twitter, as he also said “He’s got quarantine hair and might eat a little too much ice cream for a pro athlete but anything to get through 2020.”

This season has been incredibly difficult for the Red Sox, but kudos to Robert and Sara for finding a way to make the fan base smile during these times.