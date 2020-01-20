ESPN Analyst Reportedly Interviewing For Astros Manager

The Houston Astros are continuing their search for a new manager following the dismissal of A.J. Hinch as part of the fallout from the organization’s sign stealing scandal. Thus far, the Astros have spoken to a number of candidates.

A new name has reportedly been added to the list: ESPN analyst and former big leaguer Eduardo Perez. Perez has been at the Worldwide Leader since 2014 after originally working at the network from 2006-2011.

Though Perez has never managed at the major league level before, he has been a coach for multiple organizations, including Houston. Perez served as the Astros’ bench coach during the 2013 season.

From June 2011 through the 2012 season, he was the hitting coach of the Miami Marlins under Ozzie Guillen. Perez has also managed in the Puerto Rican League and Puerto Rican Winter League.

He appeared in 754 games in 13 MLB seasons from 1993-2000 and 2002-2006.

Eduardo Perez interviewing for #Astros’ managerial vacancy tomorrow, sources tell The Athletic. First to note Houston’s interest: @martinonyc. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 20, 2020

The Astros have also reportedly interviewed former MLB managers Buck Showalter, Dusty Baker and John Gibbons, as well as Chicago Cubs third base coach Will Venable.

Houston is also looking to replace general manager Jeff Luhnow, another casualty of the organization’s recent scandal.