ESPN Announces Special Project With Derek Jeter

During today’s Disney Upfronts, ESPN officially announced a multi-part series documenting the life and career of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

The six-part project, which is being produced by Spike Lee, Mandalay Sports Media and Excel Media, will debut in 2022. Entitled “The Captain,” it will cover Jeter’s playing days as a five-time World Series champion in New York as well as his retirement and current endeavor as owner of the Miami Marlins.

According to the release from ESPN, the documentary will examine Jeter’s career “as a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more.”

At first glance, this announcement is interesting for one major reason. Jeter, even with his Hall of Fame on-field resume and well-documented dating life, doesn’t exactly come across as someone whose story is worth this extensive a project.

The 14-time All-Star is notoriously private, and some might say has even gone out of his way to seem boring at times. It will be fascinating to see how this project delves deeper into Jeter’s background and what makes him tick.

There’s got to be more to know about “The Captain” than we do so far.