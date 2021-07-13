The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About ESPN’s Home Run Derby Broadcast

A Giants vs. Rockies game in September at Coors Field.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view of Coors Field during the Colorado Rockies v the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 7, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images)

Coors Field is playing host to an electric Home Run Derby on Monday night as Major League Baseball’s top sluggers put on a stunning show filled with plenty of long balls.

However, not everyone was thrilled with the broadcast of the event.

ESPN, who held the broadcast rights for this year’s Home Run Derby, opted to implement a split-screen format, which many viewers found confusing. The left side of the screen permanently showed the batter, while the right side frantically tried to catch up to where each ball landed. The latter often lagged behind, while each player continued to swing, which led to a lot of activity on the screen at one time.

The broadcast also had a ticker above the split-screen, which added even more chaos to the event. Although all eight competitors showed off impressive power throughout the derby, the distance of each home run was often lost amidst the clutter.

“I’m totally confused by how ESPN is presenting this. The camera angles (especially for Mancini and Olson) make it tough to follow and distance numbers are an afterthought,” Oakland A’s beat reporter for The Athletic Steve Berman wrote.

Berman wasn’t alone in his confusion. Numerous baseball fans watching weren’t happy with the television product and took to Twitter to express their frustration with ESPN.

The changes that ESPN made to the Home Run Derby certainly seemed to clutter the broadcast, but the action at Coors Field made up for the confusion. The first round of the event brought record numbers of home-runs as the altitude in Denver helped carried baseball after baseball into the outfield seats.

Tune-in to ESPN to catch the rest of the Home Run Derby and see which player walks away with the trophy.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.