The New York Mets could be without star shortstop Francisco Lindor for an extended period of time. On Friday night, he left the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates early due to soreness on his right side.

Although the Mets don’t have a timetable available right now for Lindor, there are some concerns around the league that he could miss over a month of action.

Lindor’s absence would leave New York with a massive hole at shortstop. However, the front office could shore up that hole by acquiring a two-time All-Star from the Chicago Cubs.

ESPN insider Buster Olney believes the Mets could potentially acquire Javier Baez before the trade deadline and plug him in at shortstop. Once Lindor returns from his injury, the Mets could move Baez over to third base.

“If Lindor’s injury is relatively serious — those oblique injuries can take 4-to-6 weeks — then Javier Baez could be a perfect match for the Mets,” Olney wrote. “He could hold down shortstop initially, and then move to second or third later, in keeping with his career-long versatility.”

Baez is currently set to be a free agent this winter. If the Cubs don’t want to give him a long-term extension, it would make sense to get back some assets for him.

As for the Mets, acquiring Baez would give them depth and a much-needed impactful bat. In 80 games this season, Baez has a .241 average with 21 home runs and 56 RBI.