Look: ESPN Made Embarrassing MLB Playoff Mistake

Earlier this Friday, ESPN's SportsCenter discussed every Wild Card matchup taking place in the National League.

The graphic that ESPN displayed was supposed to feature the logos for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and New York Mets. Well, the Worldwide Leader in Sports botched one of the logos.

Instead of showing the logo for the St. Louis Cardinals, ESPN's SportsCenter showed the logo for the University of Louisville.

The official Twitter account for Louisville's baseball team decided to troll ESPN.

"We’ve been preparing for this moment," Louisville Baseball tweeted. "Just have to take it one game at a time. Let’s ride."

Baseball fans around the country are baffled by this mistake. It's even more embarrassing when you realize ESPN and ABC are broadcasting Friday's playoff games.

We'd imagine ESPN will be very careful with its MLB graphics from this point forward.

As for the St. Louis Cardinals, they're currently tied with the Philadelphia Phillies.