Evan Longoria Reportedly Makes Decision On Baseball Future

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Evan Longoria #10 of the San Francisco Giants looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on September 17, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Evan Longoria is a free agent following 15 MLB seasons, but he's reportedly not finished playing yet.

Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, the 37-year-old wants to play one or two more seasons. The third baseman is looking to wind down his career on a contender.

The 2008 AL Rookie of the Year won three Gold Gloves during a decade with the Tampa Bay Rays before joining the San Francisco Giants in 2018. Although no longer a defensive master at the hot corner, Longoria continues to provide value at the plate when healthy.

His power initially dwindled in San Francisco, but Longoria hit .261/.351/.482 during 81 games for a Giants team that surprisingly won 107 games in 2021. He followed by hitting 14 home runs with a .767 OPS last season.

With 27 long balls in his last 589 plate appearances, Longoria has plenty of pop left in his bat. However, numerous injuries have kept him off the field during the previous two seasons. He missed time with finger, shoulder, groin, oblique, and hamstring issues this year.

San Francisco paid Longoria $5 million to decline a $13 million club option for 2023.

Having torched left-handed pitching (.281/.359/.509) throughout his career, the three-time All-Star could at least contribute in a platoon. Longoria shouldn't have much trouble finding a new home on a short-term deal.