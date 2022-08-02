Everyone Said Same Thing About Shohei Ohtani Following Trade Deadline

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2021 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Angels 11-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Barring a late-season miracle, Shohei Ohtani won't make his postseason debut this year.

Now 11 games out of the American League's last wild-card spot, the Los Angeles seemingly waived the white flag by sending Noah Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies and Raisel Iglesias to the Atlanta Braves before Tuesday's trade deadline.

However, they decided to keep their two-way superstar.

Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas, Tyler Mahle, Trey Mancini, Whit Merrifield, and most notably Juan Soto are among the players who joined contenders.

Ohtani, meanwhile, will spend the rest of the season on a depleted team currently missing injured superstar Mike Trout.

Fans lamented the reigning AL MVP getting left out of the fun while joking about him somehow taking on even more responsibility during the final two months.

Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 season, so his trade value would decline if attempting to move him this winter or next summer. However, those rules may not apply to a one-of-a-kind star who would instantly give any team two significant upgrades.

The Angels may want another opportunity to extend Ohtani this offseason, or they may plan on making another run next year. Yet despite their two MVP headliners, they haven't made the playoffs since getting swept out of the ALDS in 2014.

The postseason would have been a whole lot more fun with Ohtani in the fold.