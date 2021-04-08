Everyone Said The Same Thing After Controversial Mets-Marlins Ending

Moments ago, an exciting game between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets ended in controversy due to a missed call from the home plate umpire.

The Mets were trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth when Jeff McNeill hit a solo home run to even up the score. A few batters later, Michael Conforto was at the plate with the bases loaded and only one out.

With the 1-2 pitch on the way, Conforto stuck out his elbow so he could get hit by the ball and essentially win the game for the Mets. It was pretty evident that he leaned into the pitch, but the umpire behind the plate didn’t notice.

As a result, the Mets won the game and improved their record to 2-2. Marlins manager Don Mattingly tried his best to dispute the call, but the officiating crew didn’t change the call.

Considering how poorly this game ended, MLB fans are expecting a wild start to the second game of this series between the Marlins and Mets.

“How do I place a bet on the Mets/Marlins game breaking out into a fight on Monday,” Dan Lewis of Warner Media tweeted. He isn’t the only one who believes a brawl will break out this weekend.

Countless baseball fans went on Twitter to share their thoughts on what went down this afternoon. Most of them believe Miami will try to retaliate this weekend.

First pitch for the second game of this Marlins-Mets series is at 1:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. We’ll find out then if Mattingly’s squad is truly out for revenge.