Everyone's Been Making Same Joke About Bob Costas

Bob Costas has been on the call for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series.

While Costas is a legendary broadcaster, he can be a bit longwinded during games.

Fans have taken to social media to make jokes about Costas' performance.

"BOB COSTAS: While it may seem like a joyous night for fans on the banks of Lake Erie, the unfortunate truth remains: it is, indeed, possible that the Zodiac Killer—who has yet to be officially caught—could be among the Cleveland fans

RON DARLING: I think he held his swing there," one fan joked.

"Bob Costas- “On what is a beautiful evening for baseball, it is hard to ignore the fact that one day we will all take our last breath on this earth. Then every record of our existence will vanish into the vast expanse of our universe.”

"Ron Darling- “Corner infielders playing in,'" another fan joked.

"bob costas: “we’re here in cleveland, where the slight autumn chill in the air is a bleak reminder of the chilling fact that each day we are all spiraling towards the unavoidable conclusion we call death”

"ron darling: “i think he goes fastball here," another fan wrote.

Costas will be on the call for Game 4 on Sunday night.