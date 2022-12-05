Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Kate Upton Today

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Kate Upton is going to fit in well in New York.

The supermodel is heading to a new home this year, as her husband, Justin Verlander, has agreed to a big deal with the New York Mets.

Upton has been trending on social media on Monday afternoon. Everyone's saying the same thing about the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model.

She will fit in well in New York.

"KATE UPTON YOU ARE A NEW YORK MET," one fan wrote.

"Yes, I saw the news, and yes, I’m very excited to hear the Mets are bringing Kate Upton to New York. Verlander coming is just a neat little bonus. Never forget this legendary tweet," another fan wrote.

"Flipping off Phillies fans? I think Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are going to fit in really well with the New York," another fan wrote.

Mets fans are pretty excited about both of their big arrivals on Monday.

Welcome to New York, Kate.