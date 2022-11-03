Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Justin Verlander's Start Tonight

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on May 1, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Justin Verlander's career ERA in the World Series is the worst among starters with at least 30 innings pitched. As a result, some fans have called him a "postseason choker."

Luckily for Verlander, he has an opportunity this Thursday night to change the narrative.

Verlander will start Game 5 for the Houston Astros tonight. It'll be his second start in this series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Last time he was on the mound, Verlander gave up five runs in five innings worth of work. Now that he's facing a pivotal Game 5, there are people saying his legacy is on the line.

"Easily the biggest game of Justin Verlander’s career," one person said. "Legacy game."

"Justin Verlander has his Postseason legacy on the line tonight we all know his World Series numbers but can he correct that," another person wrote.

"Just Verlander, all your life you've been a World Series choker," an Astros fan tweeted. "You have the power to change everything."

Following the loss in Game 1, Verlander didn't make any excuses.

"I need to do better," Verlander said. "No excuses. I felt like I had some guys in good situations and just wasn't able to quite make the pitches that I wanted to."

First pitch for Game 5 is at 8:03 p.m. ET.