Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Kyle Schwarber During Home Run Derby

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox reacts with Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Kyle Schwarber's performance at Monday's Home Run Derby has fans questioning if he tried his best.

Schwarber, who leads MLB with 29 home runs at the All-Star Break, was matched up with St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols in the first round of tonight's event. When Pujols hit just 13 homers, it looked like Schwarber would dispose of him easily to advance to the semifinals.

Then, some funny things happened. First, Schwarber hit only 13 homers of his own, including only three in the final minute of his round. The Phillies outfielder never got into a rhythm during his time at the plate.

Next, Pujols hit seven more bombs during his "swing off" period, followed by Schwarber belting only six. As a result, the retiring slugger beat the 29-year-old Schwarber 20-19.

There are a lot of baseball fans not buying Schwarber's effort as legit. They think he helped "fix" the matchup.

We did see Chan Ho Park groove a fastball to Cal Ripken Jr. in his final All-Star Game back in 2001, but would Schwarber really have tanked his round to help Pujols have some more time in the sun?

I don't think so, but that doesn't matter. For the people who believe he did it, nothing will change their minds.