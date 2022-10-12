Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Pete Rose This Week

(Original Caption) 3/22/1989-Plant City, FL-Cincinnati Reds' manager Pete Rose reacts to a reporters question 3/22 in the dugout prior to their contest against the Cards. Rose is under scrutiny by the baseball commissioners office for gambling. Bettmann/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds recently welcomed BetMGM as their official sports betting partner. Fans all had the same response to the news.

MLB issued Pete Rose a lifetime ban for betting on baseball while managing the Reds. The game's all-time hits leader remains shunned while his former team will promote sports betting at its ballpark.

Twitter users couldn't help but laugh at the irony.

Ohio will launch legalized sports betting on January 1, 2023. BetMGM also opened a sportsbook at Nationals Park earlier this year.

Of course, as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley discovered, sports league and teams cozying up to sportsbooks still doesn't give players and coaches the green light to gamble on their games.

While they might not get banned for life, anybody within MLB caught betting on baseball now would still face severe consequences. However, the dissonance is harder to process as sports betting becomes legal in more states while shedding any negative stigma from years past.

Rose also has allegations far more serious than gambling blocking his path toward redemption. Yet fans see his ban for betting as hypocritical after the Reds added a sportsbook sponsor.