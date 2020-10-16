The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About The Roof During Dodgers-Braves Game

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, new home of the MLB's Texas Rangers and the 2020 World Series.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 24: A general view of play between the Colorado Rockies and the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Globe Life Field on July 24, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tonight’s NLCS Game 4 between the Dodgers and Braves could be affected by the elements at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Through the first couple of innings, the wind has been wreaking some havoc. Clearly, the players have looked uncomfortable playing through it.

This has led to many media members and fans alike asking the same question: why isn’t the retractable roof closed for the game?

This is a sensible question. However, there also seems to be a logical reason for the roof being open, despite the stiff breeze.

According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, because of COVID-19, MLB doesn’t want to close the roof unless there is rain.

Whatever wind there is, it didn’t hinder Dodgers designated hitter Edwin Rios’ ability to hit a home run in the top of the third to put Los Angeles up 1-0. That’s where things stand right now with the Dodgers’ ace Clayton Kershaw on the mound.

You can watch the rest of Game 4 on FOX. The Dodgers are looking to win tonight to even the series at two games apiece.


