Tonight’s NLCS Game 4 between the Dodgers and Braves could be affected by the elements at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Through the first couple of innings, the wind has been wreaking some havoc. Clearly, the players have looked uncomfortable playing through it.

This has led to many media members and fans alike asking the same question: why isn’t the retractable roof closed for the game?

The situation in Arlington begs the question: With the wind gusts clearly affecting the players, why wouldn't MLB just close the roof to improve the conditions? — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 16, 2020

Wish they a way to cut down the wind in that ballpark… like a lid or something. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) October 16, 2020

I didn't even account for the apocalyptic winds https://t.co/9S1MP0rn5u — Andy McCullough (@ByMcCullough) October 16, 2020

Why would you not close the roof if the wind is so bad? — Scott Coleman (@scottcoleman55) October 16, 2020

This is a sensible question. However, there also seems to be a logical reason for the roof being open, despite the stiff breeze.

According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, because of COVID-19, MLB doesn’t want to close the roof unless there is rain.

I’m told MLB wants these games to be played with the roof opened unless it rains. Having fans here during a pandemic is another factor (would rather have it be open air). MLB made the decision today. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 16, 2020

Whatever wind there is, it didn’t hinder Dodgers designated hitter Edwin Rios’ ability to hit a home run in the top of the third to put Los Angeles up 1-0. That’s where things stand right now with the Dodgers’ ace Clayton Kershaw on the mound.

You can watch the rest of Game 4 on FOX. The Dodgers are looking to win tonight to even the series at two games apiece.