Ex-Mets Manager Luis Rojas Lands A New Job

A New York Mets batting helmet.PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - MARCH 08: A New York Mets batting helmet in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park on March 8, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Mets defeated the Astros 3-1. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas won’t have to look for a new place to live despite not being retained by the Mets after the 2021 season.

Rojas, who was let go after two seasons in charge of the Mets, is the new third-base coach for the New York Yankees. After two seasons with the Mets, he’ll still be part of the Subway Series.

The Yankees announced the signing earlier this week.

“Aaron was the first manager that called me when I got the manager position with the New York Mets,” Rojas said about joining the Yankees. “We established a good connection.”

As for his time with the Mets, he doesn’t regret anything.

“It was a learning experience, I wouldn’t change it for anything at this point. I’m very grateful that I got the opportunity to manage the team for two years,” he said.

Rojas has been with the Mets organization since 2007 and was brought up as the manager in 2019. After the Mets fired Carlos Beltran in 2020 before he ever managed a game for the team, Rojas was promoted to the head role.

He went 26-34 in the shortened 60-game season during his first year with the team. Rojas followed that up with a 77-85 record in 2021 that was clearly not good enough for the Mets brass.

Unfortunately, after the Mets underachieved, Rojas found himself out of the job.

But now he’s back with the Yankees.

