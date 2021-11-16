Ex-Mets Manager Luis Rojas Lands A New Job

Former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas won’t have to look for a new place to live despite not being retained by the Mets after the 2021 season.

Rojas, who was let go after two seasons in charge of the Mets, is the new third-base coach for the New York Yankees. After two seasons with the Mets, he’ll still be part of the Subway Series.

The Yankees announced the signing earlier this week.

“Aaron was the first manager that called me when I got the manager position with the New York Mets,” Rojas said about joining the Yankees. “We established a good connection.”

As for his time with the Mets, he doesn’t regret anything.

“It was a learning experience, I wouldn’t change it for anything at this point. I’m very grateful that I got the opportunity to manage the team for two years,” he said.

The New York Yankees today announced that Luis Rojas has been named the club’s third base coach. pic.twitter.com/m7hNYy7ROY — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 15, 2021

Rojas has been with the Mets organization since 2007 and was brought up as the manager in 2019. After the Mets fired Carlos Beltran in 2020 before he ever managed a game for the team, Rojas was promoted to the head role.

He went 26-34 in the shortened 60-game season during his first year with the team. Rojas followed that up with a 77-85 record in 2021 that was clearly not good enough for the Mets brass.

Unfortunately, after the Mets underachieved, Rojas found himself out of the job.

But now he’s back with the Yankees.