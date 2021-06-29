Family Of Former Angels Pitcher Suing Team Over Death

The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs is reportedly suing the team and two former employees over Skaggs’ drug-related death two years ago.

Skaggs passed away of a drug overdose during a team road trip to Arlington, Texas on July 1, 2019. At the time, the 27-year-old was found to have oxycodone, fentanyl and alcohol in his system.

According to ESPN’s T.J. Quinn, Skaggs’ widow and parents have each filed separate lawsuits for unspecified damages, claiming negligence from the team.

“In addition to the Angels as an organization, the family is suing former team communications director Eric Kay, who told authorities that he regularly purchased drugs for Skaggs, and Kay’s former boss, Tim Mead,” Quinn wrote. “The crux of the lawsuit is that the Angels were negligent in allowing Kay, a longtime opioid abuser, to have access to players, and that Mead failed to properly supervise him.

Here’s our story: Pitcher Tyler Skaggs' family files suits against Los Angeles Angels, former employees https://t.co/LaqlBSu7Qq — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) June 29, 2021

Kay, a longtime Angels employee, was charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with Skaggs’ death last August.

“It was later determined that but for the fentanyl in (Skaggs’) system, he would not have died,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said at the time.

From the affidavit in support of the complaint against Eric Kay: "It was later determined that but for the fentanyl in [Skaggs'] system, [Skaggs] would not have died." — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) August 7, 2020

Skaggs played for the Angels in 2014 and from 2016-19 after beginning his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012.