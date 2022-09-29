Fan Who Just Missed Aaron Judge's Ball Has Been Identified

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) Cole Burston/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge tied the great Roger Maris by hitting his 61st home run of the season. The highly-coveted home run ball ended up landing in the Blue Jays' bullpen.

Before Judge's home run ball sat right in the bullpen, a Blue Jays fan had a chance to go home with a souvenir that could net him life-changing money. It wasn't meant to be though.

Following the Yankees' win, the fan who just missed out on catching Judge's 61st home run was identified. His name is Frankie Lasagna.

Lasagna tried stretching as far as possible so he could catch the ball on the fly, but it just wasn't meant to be.

"Two more feet and I would have had it," Lasagna said. "I needed a fishing net and I would have got it."

Lasagna told the press that he would've held onto the ball if he caught it on Wednesday night.

"I would have held on to it for as long as I could (to) negotiate," he added. "Maybe get Judge to try to come to the restaurant."

Now, the focus shifts over to the next home run that Judge hits. Fans will be going all out to catch his 62nd homer.

The Yankees will face the Orioles on Friday night in the Bronx.