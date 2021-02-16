At the beginning of a new season, every MLB team has an opportunity to make the playoffs, right? Not according to FanGraphs’ latest postseason projections.

FanGraphs give the Baltimore Orioles a zero percent chance to make the postseason later this year. The Rockies have the second-lowest odds (0.1 percent), followed by the Pirates (0.4 percent), Marlins (0.7 percent), Rangers (0.8 percent), Marines (1.7 percent) and Tigers (two percent).

Baltimore actually exceeded expectations in baseball’s shortened 2020 season. The Orioles finished 25-35, one game ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the AL East. The ball-club will likely take a step back in 2021, though, going up against the likes of the Yankees, Blue Jays, Rays and Red Sox.

Speaking of the Yankees, they have the second-highest odds (91.6 percent) of reaching the postseason, right behind the Dodgers at 96.7 percent. Take a look at the rest of the projections below.

.@fangraphs has announced their projected postseason odds. 👀 Let us know what you think ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1itTsNyf3B — MLB (@MLB) February 16, 2021

The Yankees, Dodgers, Mets and Padres have strong odds to reach the postseason in 2021. The biggest division battles come in the AL and NL Central as well as the AL West.

In the AL Central, the Twins and White Sox will battle it out for the division crown. The Houston Astros should take care of business in the AL West, but the Angels should make some noise.

The NL Central will be a slugfest. The Cardinals, Brewers and Cubs all have a legitimate chance of winning the division. The Reds could also somehow work their way into the mix.

MLB’s Opening Day is just under two months away as the season gets going on Apr. 1.