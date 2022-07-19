Fans Are Crushing The National Anthem At Tonight's Home Run Derby

If you sing the national anthem at a sporting event and people talk about it, you hope they are saying good things.

That doesn't appear to be the case with Conan Gray, the anthem performer at tonight's Home Run Derby in Los Angeles.

Gray, a 23-year-old Lemon Grove, California native, is a singer/songwriter who started his career on YouTube and whose first studio album went gold back in 2020.

Let's just say he's not earning any accolades for his anthem rendition at Dodgers Stadium.

We're sure this was a very cool moment for Gray and we hope his music career continues on an upward trajectory.

He might want to avoid searching his name on social media for the rest of the night though.

You can watch the 2022 Home Run Derby on ESPN.