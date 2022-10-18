Fans Are Furious At Major League Baseball Over Tonight's Postponement

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A general view as the national anthem is performed before Game Three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

After hours of deliberation, MLB postponed Monday's ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians to Tuesday afternoon.

MLB delayed the game, initially scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. ET, without providing any further updates on when the game may take place. The league didn't announce the postponement until 9:37 p.m.

Onlookers panned MLB for not acting sooner. They knew rain was in the Bronx forecast, but they let fans wait for hours at Yankee Stadium before sending them home.

It's the second game rescheduled this series; Game 2 got pushed back from last Thursday to Friday. Monday would have marked their fourth game played in as many days.

The postponement gives both teams a chance to reset their rotations for the win-or-go-home game. Aaron Civale was originally scheduled to start for Cleveland against Jameson Tailon, but the Guardians and Yankees could now turn to Shane Bieber and Nestor Cortes, respectively.

Game 5 will start Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET on TBS.