Fans Are Furious With Tony La Russa’s Reaction To Yermin Mercedes Getting Thrown At

Tony LaRussa waves at the crowd before throwing out first pitch in a Chicago White Sox jersey.CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 30: Former Chicago White Sox manager Tony Larussa throws out the first pitch before the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers game at U.S. Cellular Field on August 30, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermin Mercedes made headlines when he swung at a 3-0 pitch in the ninth inning while leading 15-4 over the Minnesota Twins.

The unwritten rules in baseball struck again after Mercedes smashed a home run off of a position player in the blowout win. Just a day later when the team’s faced off again, the Twins got their (ridiculous) revenge.

During Tuesday night’s game, with Chicago leading 4-2, Minnesota pitcher Tyler Duffey threw a pitch behind Mercedes. Chicago’s manager, Tony La Russa, made some questionable comments following Mercedes’ home run on Monday.

He did so yet again last night. After his player was thrown at, La Russa said he has no problem with how the Twins handled it.

Here’s what he said, via ESPN:

“I wasn’t that suspicious. I’m suspicious when someone throws at someone’s head,” he said. “I didn’t have a problem with how the Twins handled that.”

After Mercedes hit the home run on Monday night, La Russa made it abundantly clear that he was not happy with him.

“Big mistake,” La Russa said, via ESPN. “The fact that he’s a rookie, and excited, helps explain why he just was clueless. But now he’s got a clue.”

Being upset with a rookie for swinging on a 3-0 pitch with an 11-run lead is one thing. However, not supporting one of your players who just saw a pitch sail behind his back is quite another.


