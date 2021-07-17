Shohei Ohtani has quickly become baseball’s biggest superstar. Last Monday, the two-way player competed in the 2021 Home Run Derby. On Tuesday, he batted leadoff for the AL Team and started on the mound as well in the All-Star Game. Somehow, that wasn’t even the best thing he did this week.

Ohtani won $150,000 for his contributions in the 2021 Home Run Derby. Per a report from the Orange County Register, Ohtani donated all of his winnings to the support staff of the Los Angeles Angels.

The report states the Angels’ star was planning on donating his winnings, regardless of the Home Run Derby outcome. Ohtani, of course, entered the competition as the overwhelming favorite, but was eliminated by Juan Soto in the first round following two tie-breakers.

Ohtani gave his winnings to members of the Angels’ support staff on Friday. Talk about a generous gift.

“Shohei Ohtani didn’t win the Home Run Derby, but he still made a handful of Angels employees winners for his efforts,” wrote Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

“Ohtani received $150,000 for participating in the Derby, but he distributed that to around 30 Angels support staffers to thank them for their work, sources said. Ohtani distributed checks on Friday to trainers, clubhouse workers and media relations staffers.”

Shohei Ohtani has become an instant fan-favorite, and not just because of his play. Ohtani lights up the room with a big smile and love for the game. And it’s clear that isn’t just an act.

The Angels, meanwhile, lost to the Mariners 6-5 Friday night, falling to 45-45 in the process. They’re 10 full games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.