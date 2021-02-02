Fans Calling For Another Classic Sports Video Game To Come Back

With EA Sports’ announcement that it will be restarting its college football video game series in the coming years, many fans have called for the company to bring back its MVP Baseball franchise.

MVP Baseball had a five-year run from 2003-07, during which it was extremely popular. The 2005 version of the game is especially revered by video game aficionados.

Not surprisingly, the calls to bring back MVP Baseball are loud on social media. We don’t expect that to happen, but we can’t blame people for trying.

Check it out.

now also bring back MVP Baseball https://t.co/YEufHfEHdA — joon (@joonlee) February 2, 2021

Since #EASportsCollegeFootball is coming back… We're jonesing for some MVP Baseball. You know what to do, @EASPORTS. pic.twitter.com/JU1cYKdZD0 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) February 2, 2021

NCAA 05/MVP Baseball 05/Tiger 05 is still a legendary sports video game year. — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) February 2, 2021

MVP baseball — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) February 2, 2021

Right now, MLB The Show has the baseball video game genre on lock. EA Sports could change things if they brought back their MVP series.

What other discontinued video games do you want to see make a comeback?