The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Fans Calling For Another Classic Sports Video Game To Come Back

A view of the field in Yankee stadium from the bleachers of an MLB game.NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: The Conan blimp flies over Yankee stadium as the New York Yankees play against the Texas Rangers in Game Five of the ALCS during the 2010 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 20, 2010 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

With EA Sports’ announcement that it will be restarting its college football video game series in the coming years, many fans have called for the company to bring back its MVP Baseball franchise.

MVP Baseball had a five-year run from 2003-07, during which it was extremely popular. The 2005 version of the game is especially revered by video game aficionados.

Not surprisingly, the calls to bring back MVP Baseball are loud on social media. We don’t expect that to happen, but we can’t blame people for trying.

Check it out.

Right now, MLB The Show has the baseball video game genre on lock. EA Sports could change things if they brought back their MVP series.

What other discontinued video games do you want to see make a comeback?


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.