Fans Chant For White Sox To Fire Tony La Russa: MLB World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks on prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

It has become very evident that Chicago White Sox fans have reached their breaking point with manager Tony La Russa.

During this Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers, fans at Guaranteed Rate Field started a "Fire Tony" chant. Several videos of these chants surfaced on social media.

La Russa was hired by the White Sox in 2021. Although he had a lot of success in his first year with the club, this season hasn't gone according to plan.

With the loss this Saturday afternoon, the White Sox dropped to 27-30 on the season. They're currently six games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the AL Central.

Prior to this weekend, La Russa wasn't on the hot seat. Now, fans are starting to wonder if things will change because of the chants at Guaranteed Rate Field.

No one will debate that La Russa has an impressive résumé. However, some fans believe Chicago would benefit from making a coaching change.

"Should've been fired on the spot, mid-game, after intentionally walking Turner with 2 strikes. He lost the team there. They now see him as an out of touch crazy old man," one fan said.

"Again, perhaps the second dumbest sports hire I can remember behind Urban Meyer by the Jaguars," a second fan wrote.

The White Sox will be back in action this Sunday against the Rangers.

If La Russa wants to silence his critics, the team needs to start winning games at a consistent rate.