Aaron Judge Hits MLB-Leading 21st Home Run: Fans React

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a two run home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics during the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge entered this weekend as the MLB's leader in home runs. On Saturday afternoon, he extended that lead.

During the bottom of the first inning, Judge crushed a leadoff homer to right field. That increased his total on the year to 21.

Judge's homer this Saturday had an exit velocity of 106.4 mph and traveled 378 feet.

Countless fans believe Judge is the favorite to be named the American League MVP this season. Obviously, another home run for Judge only strengthens his case.

"Judge is insane at the moment," one fan said.

"Give him the keys to the city," another fan wrote.

"Pay that man," a third fan tweeted.

Judge was unable to agree to terms on a long-term deal prior to the start of the season. When he was recently asked about his contract situation, he said his focus is on bringing a 28th World Series title to the Bronx.

"I've always tried to go out there and give it my all. I play for my city, I play for my teammates," Judge said. "People wanna talk about contracts, that's not what I'm playing for. I'm playing to bring a championship back here to New York."

If Judge continues to perform at this level, the Yankees will be the team to beat in the MLB.