The Boston Red Sox are sporting new uniforms this weekend as part of Nike’s MLB “City Connect” series. Unfortunately, the early reviews on the new jerseys are overwhelmingly negative.

MLB fans aren’t very thrilled with the new uniforms for Boston in large part because they’re blue and yellow. Those colors don’t exactly mesh with the team’s regular combo of red and navy blue.

On the other hand, the Red Sox’s new jerseys are designed to honor the spirit of Patriots’ Day weekend. They’re supposed to be much different from the team’s regular uniforms.

Nonetheless, the sports world is having a field day with these new jerseys. A lot of fans are now calling referring to Boston’s baseball team as the Yellow Sox, because why not?

Red Sox??? I think not.. call them the Yellow Sox pic.twitter.com/hdDOMhGIAW — Rosy Garcia (@itsrosybgarcia) April 17, 2021

Longtime sportscaster Keith Olbermann made it very apparent that he doesn’t like these new uniforms. In fact, he believes the team should burn them.

“No offense to the tribute but these uniforms look like The Yellow Pages Phone Book (if you can remember that),” Olbermann tweeted. “Burn them. Stop the game, take the uniforms off, burn them, put the Red Sox back in, you know, Red Sox uniforms.”

No offense to the tribute but these uniforms look like The Yellow Pages Phone Book (if you can remember that). Burn them. Stop the game, take the uniforms off, burn them, put the Red Sox back in, you know, Red Sox uniforms. pic.twitter.com/lu3T4QXsdD — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 17, 2021

Saying the Red Sox should burn these uniforms is a bit dramatic.

Despite all the negative reviews, Red Sox chief marketing officer Adam Grossman said he likes the new look.

“We viewed the City Connect collaboration with Nike as an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of a weekend that is uniquely Boston,” Grossman said. “The departure from our traditional style pays homage to that iconic weekend, and recognizes Boston’s boldness, culture and creativity.”

Are you a fan of this new look for the Red Sox?