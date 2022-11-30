Favorite Has Reportedly Emerged To Sign Trea Turner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Trea Turner #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning in game two of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Trea Turner could find his way back to the NL East. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Phillies have emerged as the favorites to sign the All-Star shortstop.

Morosi added that Turner is the "top priority" for the Phillies. If a deal comes to fruition, he'll reunite with superstar slugger Bryce Harper.

"I think right now the Phillies are viewed as the favorites. There are other teams involved, certainly, but the fit for Philadelphia is there," Morosi said. "Trea Turner, said by many to have a preference to play for a team that trains in Florida - of course he's a native Floridian - a very close friend of Bryce Harper's, began his career in the National League East with the Nationals."

As for Turner's future contract, Morosi expects him to earn an average salary of at least $30 million.

Turner had a .298 batting average with 21 home runs and 100 RBI this past season with the Dodgers. He has been one of the most consistent hitters in the MLB since 2016.

In the event the Phillies acquire Turner, they may be considered the team to beat in the National League.

The Phillies won't be the only team pursuing Turner this winter. Morosi said the Giants are expected to throw their name in the mix as well.