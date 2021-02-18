The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To Fernando Tatís Jr. Contract News

Fernando Tatis Jr. smiles after hitting a home run.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 17: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a grand slam against the Texas Rangers in the top of the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on August 17, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres already had a pretty great offseason, making several big additions to their ballclub. The NL West franchise’s offseason got even better on Wednesday evening.

Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the best young players in baseball, has agreed to a massive contract extension.

The 22-year-old shortstop has agreed to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres. It’s one of the longest contract extensions in sports history.

The 6-foot-3 shortstop is coming off a 2020 season in which he hit .277 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI. He had a .937 OPS, one of the top marks in baseball.

It’s pretty incredible that the Padres were able to get Tatis Jr. to sign a longterm extension at his age.

“What gets me most about Tatis’ $340M extension is how young he is. He turned 22 a month ago. Mike Trout signed his megadeal at 27. Same with Mookie Betts. For the Padres to commit this before Tatis even reached arbitration is staggering. With no-trade clause, a true commitment,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted.

Tatis Jr.’s contract extension is worth more than double what Ronald Acuna Jr.’s extension is worth.

One of the league’s other young stars, Juan Soto, has yet to sign a longterm extension with the Nationals. It will be interesting to see what kind of offer Washington makes to Soto. It will probably have to be even larger than the contract signed by Tatis Jr.

The Padres are going to be one of the most-exciting teams to watch for years to come.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.