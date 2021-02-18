MLB World Reacts To Fernando Tatís Jr. Contract News

The San Diego Padres already had a pretty great offseason, making several big additions to their ballclub. The NL West franchise’s offseason got even better on Wednesday evening.

Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the best young players in baseball, has agreed to a massive contract extension.

The 22-year-old shortstop has agreed to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres. It’s one of the longest contract extensions in sports history.

BREAKING: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a 14-year, $340 million contract extension, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 18, 2021

The 6-foot-3 shortstop is coming off a 2020 season in which he hit .277 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI. He had a .937 OPS, one of the top marks in baseball.

It’s pretty incredible that the Padres were able to get Tatis Jr. to sign a longterm extension at his age.

“What gets me most about Tatis’ $340M extension is how young he is. He turned 22 a month ago. Mike Trout signed his megadeal at 27. Same with Mookie Betts. For the Padres to commit this before Tatis even reached arbitration is staggering. With no-trade clause, a true commitment,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted.

What gets me most about Tatis' $340M extension is how young he is. He turned 22 a month ago. Mike Trout signed his megadeal at 27. Same with Mookie Betts. For the Padres to commit this before Tatis even reached arbitration is staggering. With no-trade clause, a true commitment. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 18, 2021

Tatis Jr.’s contract extension is worth more than double what Ronald Acuna Jr.’s extension is worth.

The annual average value of Fernando Tatis' contract is $24.3 million, or twice as much as Ronald Acuna's $12.5 million AAV with his eight year, $100 million contract with Atlanta. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 18, 2021

One of the league’s other young stars, Juan Soto, has yet to sign a longterm extension with the Nationals. It will be interesting to see what kind of offer Washington makes to Soto. It will probably have to be even larger than the contract signed by Tatis Jr.

The Nationals have to be proactive like this with Juan Soto. https://t.co/lCrTB7Y5Qy — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) February 18, 2021

The Padres are going to be one of the most-exciting teams to watch for years to come.