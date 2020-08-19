One of the best players in college softball has weighed in on the Fernando Tatis Jr. “controversy” from earlier this week.

The San Diego Padres star angered members of the Texas Rangers when he swung on a 3-0 pitch in the 8th inning of a “blowout” win. Tatis Jr., arguably the MVP of the National League right now, hit a grand slam on a 3-0 count.

Texas proceeded to throw at the Padres’ next hitter, Manny Machado, and the Rangers’ manager said he didn’t like Tatis Jr.’s move after the loss.

“There’s a lot of unwritten rules that are constantly being challenged in today’s game. I didn’t like it, personally,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “You’re up by seven in the eighth inning; it’s typically not a good time to swing 3-0. It’s kind of the way we were all raised in the game. But, like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis. So just because I don’t like it doesn’t mean it’s not right. I don’t think we liked it as a group.”

Oregon softball star Haley Cruse is all for it, though. She had a simple message for Tatis Jr. on Twitter.

“Great players don’t take any ABs off. I said what I said,” she wrote.

Great players don’t take any ABs off. I said what I said https://t.co/UrfYSh1vtX — Haley Cruse (@haley_crusee) August 18, 2020

Well said, Haley.

Tatis Jr. certainly hasn’t been taking any ABs off this season. He’s hitting .310 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI.