Fernando Tatis Jr. Explains Why He Rushed Back Onto Field

During last night’s horrifying situation at Nationals Park, San Diego Padres infielders Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado were heroic.

In the aftermath of a shooting outside the ballpark during Saturday night’s game, fans and players were sent into a panic. No one knew at first whether the shots occurred inside or outside the stadium, leaving people to search for cover.

In response, Tatis Jr. and Machado opened up the Padres’ dugout, allowing fans to enter and take shelter. No one was hurt, and the generous act did not go unnoticed.

This afternoon, before the Nats and Padres resumed play of Saturday’s suspended game, Tatis Jr. spoke with reporters and detailed why he decided to act so quickly in the moment.

“There’s no longer players, fans. Everybody’s just people, just human beings out there,” he said, via MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell.

As heartbreaking as the entire scene at Nationals Park was last night, it is wonderful to hear about the selflessness of Tatis, Machado and others, like Nationals manager Dave Martinez.

Martinez helped fans take cover in his office and made sure they were okay amid the chaos.

Let’s hope a situation like this never happens again.


