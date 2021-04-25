The Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres rivalry is young, but is has already become one of the most heated in baseball this season. San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. took the rivalry to a whole new level Saturday night when he taunted Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer.

It was a special Friday for Tatis Jr. The 22-year-old star lit up Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers with two homers. And it just so happens he did it on the anniversary of his father launching two grand slams in one inning at Dodgers Stadium back in 1993.

Tatis Jr. kept his hot streak alive Saturday night when, during his first plate appearance, he took a Bauer pitch deep out to left field. While rounding the bases, the Padres superstar couldn’t help but taunt Bauer.

Tatis Jr., after rounding first base, looked at Bauer and covered one of his eyes. He was of course taunting the Dodgers pitcher, who pitched with one of his eyes closed during a spring training game versus San Diego during a Spring Training game.

Here’s the home run.

FERNANDO TATIS JR. HAS DONE IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/8y9KMtRqMx — MLB (@MLB) April 25, 2021

And here’s Tatis Jr. taunting Bauer while rounding the bases.

Trevor Bauer received mixed reviews when he pitched with one eye closed back in March.

He even went on to poke some fun at the Padres with an interesting video.

If you’re like me, you couldn’t quite see what happened today, so here’s a recap. 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/WrPQJbzmrv — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) March 7, 2021

We’ll give Trevor Bauer some credit for always being himself and not caring how he’s received. But the Padres aren’t going to soon forget how he taunted them during spring training.

Tatis Jr. definitely took some frustration out on Bauer with his moonshot homer and subsequent taunting during Saturday night’s game.