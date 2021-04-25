The Spun

Fernando Tatis Jr. Taunts Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer After Massive Home Run

Fernando Tatis Jr. smiles after hitting a home run.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 17: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a grand slam against the Texas Rangers in the top of the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on August 17, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres rivalry is young, but is has already become one of the most heated in baseball this season. San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. took the rivalry to a whole new level Saturday night when he taunted Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer.

It was a special Friday for Tatis Jr. The 22-year-old star lit up Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers with two homers. And it just so happens he did it on the anniversary of his father launching two grand slams in one inning at Dodgers Stadium back in 1993.

Tatis Jr. kept his hot streak alive Saturday night when, during his first plate appearance, he took a Bauer pitch deep out to left field. While rounding the bases, the Padres superstar couldn’t help but taunt Bauer.

Tatis Jr., after rounding first base, looked at Bauer and covered one of his eyes. He was of course taunting the Dodgers pitcher, who pitched with one of his eyes closed during a spring training game versus San Diego during a Spring Training game.

Here’s the home run.

And here’s Tatis Jr. taunting Bauer while rounding the bases.

Trevor Bauer received mixed reviews when he pitched with one eye closed back in March.

He even went on to poke some fun at the Padres with an interesting video.

We’ll give Trevor Bauer some credit for always being himself and not caring how he’s received. But the Padres aren’t going to soon forget how he taunted them during spring training.

Tatis Jr. definitely took some frustration out on Bauer with his moonshot homer and subsequent taunting during Saturday night’s game.


