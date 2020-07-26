Video: The First ‘2020’ Manager-Umpire Argument Is Going Viral

The first truly 2020 MLB manager vs. home plate umpire argument is going viral on social media.

The argument happened during Sunday afternoon’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals. Pirates manager Derek Shelton went to argue with the home plate manager after a player was ejected from the stands.

The home plate umpire had thrown out Pirates pitcher Derek Holland for arguing balls and strikes from the stands.

Shelton then went out to argue with the home plate umpire – and, in typical 2020 fashion, both men put on their masks first.

Major League Baseball implemented some various rules to keep things safe this season amid the pandemic.

Here’s what the rules say about arguing calls:

“Prohibitions against unsportsmanlike conduct will be strictly enforced to prevent unnecessary physical contact and support physical distancing between individuals on the playing field,” the league said. “In this respect, players and managers should maintain physical distancing from all umpires and opposing players on the playing field whenever possible. Players or managers who leave their positions to argue with umpires, come within six feet of an umpire or opposing player or manager for the purpose of argument, or engage in altercations on the field are subject to immediate ejection and discipline, including fines and suspensions.”

Pittsburgh is currently leading St. Lous, 4-1.