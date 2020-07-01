First MLB Trade Since March Sends Top Prospect To San Diego

The first MLB trade since the month of March took place on Tuesday evening, meaning sports are officially back in action.

Baseball announced earlier last week it will begin the 2020 season on July 24. The players will play a 60-game season, with the majority of the games being played inter-division. Spring training ‘2.0’ is set to begin as soon as Wednesday, July 1.

Baseball fans will have to wait just a bit longer until the season gets going. But some of the action is already getting started, this time coming in the form of a trade.

The Oakland A’s have sent top prospect Jorge Mateo to the San Diego Padres for a player that has yet to be named, per ESPN insider Jeff Passan. The talented infielder has yet to play in the majors, but will get his first shot to do so with the Padres as long as he’s not designated for assignment.

Here’s how you know baseball is back: We’ve got a trade — and a player to be named later! The San Diego Padres are acquiring middle infielder Jorge Mateo from the Oakland A’s for a PTBNL, sources tell me and @kileymcd. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 30, 2020

Mateo was a key trade piece for the New York Yankees when they acquired right-hander Sonny Gray from the A’s. The talented infielder plays shortstop, but has also logged minutes at center field.

The 25-year-old is an average hitter, but uses his elite speed to his advantage. He stole a whopping 82 bases in his 2015 campaign in the minors and racked up 11 triples and 23 doubles that same season. He could find himself a critical base-runner for the Padres in coming years.

Mateo will likely earn his first start in the majors this upcoming season, unless the Padres designate him for assignment.