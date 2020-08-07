Former Angels Employee Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In Connection With Tyler Skaggs’ Death

New light has been shed in relation to former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ tragic death.

It’s been over a year since Skaggs passed away at the age of 27. The left-hander was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas on July 1, 2019. The Angels were in the area to play a four-game series against the Texas Rangers.

The autopsy revealed Skaggs’ death was caused by an overdose. A mix of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol was found in Skaggs’ system. A new charge appears to have shed light on how Skaggs obtained one of the opioids.

Former Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged with distibuting fentanyl “in connection with the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs,” per L.A. Times reporter Nathan Fenno. Federal authorities in Texas have issued the charge.

BREAKING: Former Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged by federal authorities in Texas with distributing fentanyl in connection with the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, according to court documents reviewed by the @latimes. — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) August 7, 2020

From the affidavit in support of the complaint against Eric Kay: "It was later determined that but for the fentanyl in [Skaggs'] system, [Skaggs] would not have died." — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) August 7, 2020

Kay worked in Angels’ media relations for 24 years. He eventually left the organization last year following Skaggs’ tragic death.

The disturbing revelations on Friday paint a clearer picture in what’s been a messy and confusing case. Skaggs’ death was nothing short of devastating and shocking, especially to Skaggs’ widow, Carli, who never found any evidence or behavior to indicate Skaggs’ was abusing drugs in any capacity.

Kay and Skaggs weren’t the only ones who knew about the two’s dealings with drugs, though. Court documents confirm individuals “who were associated” with Kay and Skaggs – known as “T.S.” in court documents – knew about the pills Kay would provide to Skaggs.

Key paragraph in court documents regarding Eric Kay and Tyler Skaggs: Kay allegedly distributed pills to Skaggs and others "in their place of employment and while they were working." pic.twitter.com/BXaiqqsriF — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) August 7, 2020

This deeply disturbing charge certainly sheds new light on what’s been a mystery within Major League Baseball for over a year.